FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered showers with damaging wind for parts of Middle Tennessee

We’re under another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY today as our slow-moving cold front continues to track across the Mid State.

We are expecting more scattered showers and storms this morning and through this afternoon with temperatures locked in the 70s for today. Just like yesterday, our severe weather threat is looking mainly isolated, but any storm that does get going today could produce damaging wind gusts and bring some quick bursts of heavy rain. As we head into the late afternoon and evening the bulk of the rain should really taper off and we’ll just see some leftover showers going into the overnight.

Speaking of leftover showers, a few cannot be ruled out for our Friday so be sure to keep the umbrella handy for the day. It won’t be anywhere near as wet as the last couple of days and temperatures will stay in the 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Saturday with highs back near 80 to start off the weekend.

Sunday is looking fantastic with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine!

For Memorial Day on Monday we’ll see temperatures make a run near if not into the 90s in some spots.

That is just the beginning of another wave of heat across the Mid State with temperatures expected to stay in the lower 90s through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our overall weather pattern for the middle of the week also looks dry, but humid.

