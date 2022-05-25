Wilson Co. parents react to TX shooting; leads to tough conversation with children

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some parents at a Wilson County Elementary school shared their thoughts on the school shooting in Texas and the tough conversations it has led them to have with their little ones.

Parents of 5th graders at W A Wright Elementary School in Mt. Juliet spoke to News 4 as they were about to enter the school for their children’s graduation.

“It is mind-blowing,” said Laquisha Gibson, a parent in Wilson County Schools.

“Grief, of course. We were extremely sad,” said Adrianne Moreno, a parent in Wilson County Schools.

“Disbelief, it shouldn’t happen in any school,” said Brandon Harbison, said a parent in Wilson County Schools.

“I was pretty shocked, but it’s becoming a regular thing in America,” said Joshua Messick, a parent in Wilson County Schools.

Outside the elementary school, the flags were at half staff.

“It’s his last day of elementary school, and he had to get in; he had to fly it halfway for the first time. So, it was, it was hard,” said Moreno, whose 5th grade son was graduating on Wednesday

She said her son was on the flag team at W A Wright Elementary School, and he lowered the flags. And she said that opened the door to a conversation no parent wants to have with their little one.

“This is the first time he had to do it, half-staff. And it was it was hard to explain to him why because both of the kids asked why someone would do that, and I don’t have any answers,” Moreno said emotionally.

Talking about school shootings is something Joshua Messick said he’ll soon have to do with his graduating 5th grader.

“He’s going to middle school next year. You know, in my eyes, that can be a little bit more dangerous. So, we will have to sit down with them and have a talk with him and get him prepared,” said Messick.

After the shooting in Texas, Messick said that dropping his kid off at school means a little more.

“But you know, I want to come to school with them every day after hearing, you know, and it is a scary thing, even though it happened in another state, it could very easily happen here,” said Messick.

“I can’t imagine dropping your kids off, and then you go through the whole notion in the morning time getting the kids ready on time, getting them out the door knowing that’s the last time you’re not picking them up,” said Harbison.

The Wilson County parents said they feel their kids are safe in the school district, but Eric Moreno noted what happened in Texas makes him want to do more.

“I mean, this was a this was a this was a huge eye opener to me as far as like being involved in the schools and making sure that their children are safe and in constantly doing that, not just letting it be something that we hear and just put off to the side but constantly being involved in that too,” Eric Moreno said.

“They’re supposed to be safe at school. It’s like these days, the safest place for them is at home. And that’s not right, said Harbison.

On this particular day, when children and their parents look forward to a happy summer and a new challenge next school year, they’re left with this final thought.

“But just have to continue to pray over our children, not even just my own, but to cover, you know, everyone that goes here, the teachers, people that come in, people that come out,” said Laquisha Gibson with a 5th grader at W A Wright Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.