Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Cookeville

Thelma Randolph, age 94.
Thelma Randolph, age 94.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing early Wednesday morning.

TBI is looking for 94-year-old Thelma Lou Randolph, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Downtown Avenue and East Spring Street in Cookeville. Randolph was wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas, a blue hoodie and black slip-on shoes when she was last seen.

TBI believes that Randolph has a medical condition that may impair her ability to find her way home.

Anyone with information on Thelma Randolph’s whereabouts is asked to call 931-526-2125.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Roy Nellsch
News4 Investigates - Longhaul trucker Roy Nellsch
WSMV Roy Nellsch
News4 Investigates: The true story of longhaul trucker Roy Nellsch
WSMV Thelma Randolph
Silver Alert for Cookeville woman
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage