Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing early Wednesday morning.

TBI is looking for 94-year-old Thelma Lou Randolph, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Downtown Avenue and East Spring Street in Cookeville. Randolph was wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas, a blue hoodie and black slip-on shoes when she was last seen.

TBI believes that Randolph has a medical condition that may impair her ability to find her way home.

Anyone with information on Thelma Randolph’s whereabouts is asked to call 931-526-2125.

MORE: Thelma Randolph is 5'8", weighs 100 lbs., and has gray hair and green eyes.



She also has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without help.



Spot her? Call @CookevillePD at (931) 526-2125 or 1-800-TBI-FIND!#TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/WjCBLHwa3P — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 25, 2022

