Search underway for wanted man in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police began looking for a man who fled a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Gallatin Police and Sumner County Sheriff deputies began searching for a wanted man they attempted to apprehend during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police said a significant police presence in Walnut Crest near Long Hollow Pike as the man fled the scene.

The subject is described as being 6′4 weighing 260 lbs, and wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans, and red boxers.

Residents in the area are advised to remain inside with doors locked as the site has yet to be cleared.

There is no information as to whether or not this subject should be considered dangerous.

This is a breaking news update and we will update the story as we receive information.

