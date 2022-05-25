Advertisement

Search underway for wanted man in Gallatin


Police are looking for a wanted man
Police are looking for a wanted man(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police began looking for a man who fled a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Gallatin Police and Sumner County Sheriff deputies began searching for a wanted man they attempted to apprehend during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police said a significant police presence in Walnut Crest near Long Hollow Pike as the man fled the scene.

The subject is described as being 6′4 weighing 260 lbs, and wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans, and red boxers.

Residents in the area are advised to remain inside with doors locked as the site has yet to be cleared.

There is no information as to whether or not this subject should be considered dangerous.

This is a breaking news update and we will update the story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents send kids to school
Wilson Co. parents react to TX shooting; leads to tough conversation with children
Tennessee Lawmakers react to shooting
Tennessee lawmakers react to school shooting
Parents send kids to school
Parents send kids to school with heavy hearts
Detective: truck driver is serial killer
News4 Investigates: Lead detective on interstate kidnapping case believes truck driver was a serial killer
Detective: truck driver is serial killer
Detective: Truck driver was a serial killer