News4 Investigates - Longhaul trucker Roy Nellsch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The story that Abbey Pimentel told police that day would later stun even veteran prosecutors.

“The story, when you read or hear about it, sounds like a movie,” said assistant U.S. Attorney, Brooke Schiferle.

The story of how Pimentel’s car had run out of gas on 1-24, and truck driver, Roy Nellsch, had done a U-turn to stop and help her.

Detectives remember what Nellsch told her soon after she entered the truck.

“He said, I’m going to keep you for a couple of days and something along to the effect of, I’m going to rape you.”

However, Pimentel didn’t know what was also inside the truck.

For the first time, you will see what investigators found -

“To be honest with you, my initial thought was…I thought he’s a serial killer,” said one detective.

Pimentel breaks her silence of how she escaped.

“I already know that I’m probably going to die, I’m not going down without a fight,” explained Pimentel.

The News4 investigations begin tonight at 6 p.m.

