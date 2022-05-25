Advertisement

News4 Investigates - Longhaul trucker Roy Nellsch

By Jeremy Finley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The story that Abbey Pimentel told police that day would later stun even veteran prosecutors.

“The story, when you read or hear about it, sounds like a movie,” said assistant U.S. Attorney, Brooke Schiferle.

The story of how Pimentel’s car had run out of gas on 1-24, and truck driver, Roy Nellsch, had done a U-turn to stop and help her.

Detectives remember what Nellsch told her soon after she entered the truck.

“He said, I’m going to keep you for a couple of days and something along to the effect of, I’m going to rape you.”

However, Pimentel didn’t know what was also inside the truck.

For the first time, you will see what investigators found -

“To be honest with you, my initial thought was…I thought he’s a serial killer,” said one detective.

Pimentel breaks her silence of how she escaped.

“I already know that I’m probably going to die, I’m not going down without a fight,” explained Pimentel.

The News4 investigations begin tonight at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Roy Nellsch
News4 Investigates: The true story of longhaul trucker Roy Nellsch
WSMV Thelma Randolph
Silver Alert for Cookeville woman
Thelma Randolph, age 94.
Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Cookeville
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage