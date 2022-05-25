Advertisement

Nashville parents say Texas shooting ‘hits close to home’


Following the incident in Texas, many parents shared their thoughts on what happened.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Nashville parents say even though the school shooting in Texas happened one thousand miles away, it still hits close to home.

“It’s frantic energy and terror, sheer terror. As a parent, this has so much more gravity than I ever expected before I had kids,” Kyle Brown said as he reflected on the rising death toll from the school shooting in Texas. More than 20 lives have been claimed at Robb Elementary School.

“It’s our job as parents to give them a safe place to grow, a safe place to develop, and there’s trauma all around, and you want to protect them from that. Sometimes as a parent, you just feel powerless.”

Brown has two sons. His oldest is eight years old. He is already teaching them about firearms by using bb guns to demonstrate gun safety.

“Gun safety is something that my dad drilled into me at a young age, and I intend to drill into my boys. Guns weren’t some kind of tool of empowerment; they were just a tool. My dad’s generation they had to hunt for sustenance,” Brown said.

His oldest son is in elementary school, where they do lockdown drills.

“The teachers are really gifted, and they know how to practice these things in a subtle way to spare them some trauma,” Brown said he hopes to see lawmakers work to prevent school shootings altogether. “You’re not guaranteed the safety that they should have.”

