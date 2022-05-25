Murfreesboro sex trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Florida

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department announced on Wednesday a Florida man will be extradited back to Tennessee to face sex trafficking charges in Rutherford County.

According to MPD, a Florida woman was arrested in November 2021 for prostitution in Murfreesboro. During the investigation, detectives learned the woman was actually a victim of sex trafficking and dropped the charges. An investigation was launched and the woman revealed the man behind her prostitution was 27-year-old Vytal Dominique Cote, who lives in Florida.

The woman moved to Tennessee last year with Cote, who forced her to do massages and perform sex acts on clients. The woman told detectives that Cote threatened to have her deported if she refused.

MPD’s Vice Unit, along with agents in Florida, arrested Cote on sex trafficking charges on May 11. He will eventually be returned to Rutherford County to face multiple sex trafficking charges as well as money laundering charges.

