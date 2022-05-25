Metro School Board passes proposed budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville School Board voted on their yearly budget Tuesday.

The school district said an increase in pay for teachers and support staff are expected through step increases on the pay scale and a 4% cost-of-living-adjustment.

That budget includes pay increases for all MNPS employees with specific support for transportation, nutrition services, and paraprofessionals in the school district.

All paraprofessionals moved up two grades on the pay scale. Nutrition services positions get a $2 per hour increase. Those increases for both positions are in addition to a four cost of living increase and step increase.

All bus drivers will be on a new scale based on starting pay of $22.25, and support staff with the school district tell News4 the increase is needed for these positions who feel unappreciated.

“We touch a lot of lives. They remember that teacher, but they also remember that cafeteria lady or gentleman. They remember us,” said Donna Clay.

Now that the school board voted on the budget, it goes before the Metro Nashville Council.

Also on the budget is a new six-week paid family leave policy for MNPS employees.

Dr. Battle announced that the metro council told the district it needed to reduce its budget by 10 to 12 million due to an unexpected cut in state funding.

And board members Voiced their concern that they hope the cat doesn’t come from money promised to support staff.

