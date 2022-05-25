Advertisement

Man charged after making bomb threat to school


Man arrested
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after calling in a bomb threat to a local school.

Metro Nashville Police said an investigation led by Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to the arrest of Stephen Robertson, 30, for calling in a bomb threat on May 17th to Tom Joy Head Start School located at 1901 Lischey Avenue.

Authorities said the phone number that Robertson called from was linked to him, and he was taken into custody at his Jones Avenue residence.

Robertson has been charged with making a threat of mass violence involving a school and making a false report and remains jailed in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

MNPD reminded community members that they seriously take threats to special events, schools, and businesses.

