Man assaults officer during drunk driving arrest

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A police officer was assaulted while attempting to arrest two men for drunk driving early Wednesday morning.

Franklin Police said shortly after midnight, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle blocking the road at Baker’s Bridge at Carothers.

According to authorities, the driver, Nikolas Sowden, 38, had been found asleep at the wheel. Officers then determined he was impaired and arrested him.

Officers added that Sowden’s passenger, 31-year-old Eion Graham, was also impaired at the time of Sowden’s Arrest. Graham then reportedly became belligerent with officers who were attempting to arrest Sowden, and as a result, he was arrested.

During the Arrest, Sowden attacked the officer, threatening him that he would beat him up before struggling with the officer and then kicking the officer in the head.

Police said the officer involved did not receive any serious injuries.

Sowden was charged with DUI, Obstructing Traffic, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder and remains in jail on the $5,000 bond set by the Magistrate.

Graham was charged with Public Intoxication and remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond.

Both are expected to appear in court on July 7th.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.