Lifeguard shortages continues to make waves through Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the holiday weekend approaches, pools will open for the season. But the nationwide lifeguard shortage continues to make waves across the country, including right here in Middle Tennessee.

Like last year, finding qualified lifeguards has been challenging for Williamson County Parks and Recreation.

“We have struggled. Last year was a struggle to try to find lifeguards, and times were going into this year where we weren’t sure if we were going to have a full complement,” said Gordon Hampton, Director of Parks & Recreation.

According to Hampton, hundreds are needed county-wide. Since the first of the year, they’ve been training lifeguards, and while they have enough to open the pools, they are still looking to hire more.

“Before COVID, we have always had plenty of lifeguards. COVID has sort of changed the model for that. Just simply because so many people were reluctant to get back into the workforce,” explained Hampton.

Nashville Shores is also hiring lifeguards, but they are also look to fill other positions.

“We are looking for more lifeguards. More people in retail food. All areas of the property, all areas of the park,” stated Daniel Strobel, Director of Marketing at Nashville Shores.

During an entire season, Nashville Shores hires about 150 lifeguards. With a little over a hundred, they could still use more.

“Like many businesses, we are having some difficulties hiring and getting people here. So please be patient. These young children, students, and our workers are doing the best they can. We are here to make sure you have a safe, fun time, and we will do everything we can to make that happen,” Strobel said.

For positions with Williamson County, click here.

For positions with Nashville Shores, click here.

