La Vergne residents frustrated, waste company experiencing manpower issues

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners in a LaVergne neighborhood are frustrated over the delay in their trash pickup service.

Neighbors serviced through the waste management company, GFL Environmental, say it’s been three weeks since they’ve picked up the trash.

Paying for a service that’s not consistent is what one neighbor says it’s unacceptable.

“It’ll be four weeks this Friday that we haven’t had any trash pickup service. It’s bad when you pay for a service, and it doesn’t come through,” said David Parks.

News 4 crews noticed the trash pile-up in the neighborhood along Heritage Circle East Tuesday morning.

“My neighbors have trash in their garage; they’re scared to sit it out because of animals; they don’t want it to spread out. So, they’ve got trash in their garage.”

Franklin Ray, a homeowner, says he’s been calling GFL Environmental numerous times, but there’s been no solution in sight.

“Right now, if I had a truck, I would put it in the back of the truck and sit it on their doorstep. That’s how frustrated I am.”

Ray made 19 calls to try and reach someone to talk about their concerns

After our News 4 cameras stopped rolling, neighbors called to say their trash had been picked up Tuesday afternoon.

News 4′s Danielle Jackson reached out to the General Manager with GFL. The company attributes the delay to an ongoing manpower issue. They’ve recently brought

in other workers a part of the company to help fill the gap. The company says that trash pickup will be scheduled as usual from now on.

“Please do better, or we’ll have to find someone that can,” said Parks.

