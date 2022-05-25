FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered showers moving through region today and tomorrow

We’re under a First Alert Weather Day for both today and tomorrow as widespread scattered showers and storms are expected to move through the Mid State.

We are waking up to a few leftover showers to start off our day. The roads will be wet for the morning commute, but we should see a brief break in the rain to start off the day.

As we warm up this afternoon, we’ll see Gulf moisture move in from our south helping to spark more widespread scattered showers and storms this afternoon and last into early tonight. We have a low-end severe weather threat for today, but any thunderstorm that does get going could produce damaging winds, heavy rain and maybe some hail as well. Highs today will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll get another brief break from the bulk of the rain overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow is a rinse and repeat day with more widespread showers and storms developing in the afternoon and lasting through tomorrow evening.

Just like today, we’ve issued another First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow due to a low end risk for strong to severe storms. Any storm tomorrow could also produce damaging winds as well as heavy rain and hail. Tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We’ll stay in the mid 70s on Friday with some leftover, wrap around, showers and a rumble of thunder that can’t be ruled out for the day.

Our weather pattern will finally calm down just in time for our weekend with clouds giving way to sunshine on Saturday and temperatures rebounding back to near 80 in some spots.

Sunday is looking much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the day. Monday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s, and we’ll hit that repeat button for our day on Tuesday.

