Charlie’s Shoe and Boot Repair closes after 44 years


A long time leather store is closing its doors after 44 years of business.
By Terry Bulger
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular shop in Lebanon announced its closure this week.

For 44 years, the family business Charlie’s has saved Soles on Main Street in Lebanon in their unique way.

It’s hard to feel first when everything you do is 2nd hand.

When Leather boots needed a reboot, they came to see Angela Hamby.

In a way, it’s a resurrection, old shoes coming back to life.

“My preacher used to say; we’re in the same business of saving souls.

The family has been a staple on Main Street since 1978, her since 1994.

Ten and a half hour days with size ten and a half shoes,

Angeal says they are always behind for six weeks or so, and they have plenty of work until they close later in the summer.

Darrell Smith is watching and learning; he’ll move the business to Hartsville for now

Angela’s just worn out like an old pair of shoes and says she is ready for a new adventure!

