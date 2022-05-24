Tennessee leaders react to Texas mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police reported that 14 children and one teacher were killed Tuesday at a Texas elementary school by an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire.

The Associated Press reported that this shooting is now considered one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. elementary school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, has issued the following statement in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

“We are devastated by the senseless, horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that has caused the death of several students and teachers. Children have the right to learn and thrive in a safe environment, free from violence or tragedy, and far too often society fails in protecting that right. Our hearts go out to all the families in Uvalde who have lost loved ones. We will be working with our student support services team to offer our teachers and staff the necessary tools to help themselves and their students process this tragic event, and we will be consulting with the Metro Nashville Police Department and MNPS Security to determine any additional steps that should be taken in the immediate aftermath.”

MNPS officials told News4 that counselors and student support teams will be available to answer questions and offer support to schools following the incident. They will also provide resources and guidance to school teams on how to respond to a tragic or traumatic event.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake offered this statement:

“As a parent and grandparent of a four-year-old, I am heartbroken over this afternoon’s murders of elementary school children and at least one teacher in Texas. While I await details of the investigation now underway, I have directed that all 70 Nashville elementary schools be visited tomorrow by a police officer to help reassure staff and discuss security protocols. I have also directed that our School Resource Officers and supervisors relay the same messaging at their assigned Middle and High Schools. I conveyed this information to Metro Schools Director Adrienne Battle via telephone this evening. High school graduation ceremonies in our city have been taking place since last week and conclude tomorrow. Our department has taken steps, as we do each year, to enhance safety and security at those events.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper also provided a statement via Twitter.

Laura and I are heartbroken at the tragic, horrific news coming out of Texas. Days like today have become too common, and it shocks the conscience. Chief Drake and I have spoken, & officials at @MNPDNashville and @MetroSchools are reviewing security protocols at all our schools. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 24, 2022

