Tennessee leaders react to Texas mass shooting

The Associated Press reported that this shooting is now considered one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. elementary school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, has issued the following statement in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
MNPS officials told News4 that counselors and student support teams will be available to answer questions and offer support to schools following the incident. They will also provide resources and guidance to school teams on how to respond to a tragic or traumatic event.
Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake offered this statement:
Nashville Mayor John Cooper also provided a statement via Twitter.
Laura and I are heartbroken at the tragic, horrific news coming out of Texas. Days like today have become too common, and it shocks the conscience. Chief Drake and I have spoken, & officials at @MNPDNashville and @MetroSchools are reviewing security protocols at all our schools.