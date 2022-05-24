Advertisement

Tennessee leaders react to Texas mass shooting


An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas(MGN Online / ABC News / YouTube)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police reported that 14 children and one teacher were killed Tuesday at a Texas elementary school by an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire.

The Associated Press reported that this shooting is now considered one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. elementary school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, has issued the following statement in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

MNPS officials told News4 that counselors and student support teams will be available to answer questions and offer support to schools following the incident. They will also provide resources and guidance to school teams on how to respond to a tragic or traumatic event.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake offered this statement:

Nashville Mayor John Cooper also provided a statement via Twitter.

