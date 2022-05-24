Tenants go days without water, electricity in Shelbyville community

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The residents of a Shelbyville community are demanding answers from their landlord after days without water or electricity.

The residents feel when you pay for rent that includes water and electricity, you expect to get service. For residents living at the Campbell Place RV park, that’s not the case. They said they haven’t had water or electricity for more than four days.

What seemed like just another day for Lisa Prince and her neighbors quickly took a turn when they tried to turn on their lights.

“We get up and bam. Our lights are going, our water is gone,” Prince said.

Electricity and water are all included in the rent Prince and many others said they’ve been paying for years.

“$500 a month, that includes light and water, but we have nothing,” Prince said.

For five days, about 15 mobile homes have gone without running water and air conditioning. Linda Rhodes said the situation is threatening people’s health.

“A girl up there has a newborn child, and that child cannot be in the heat like this,” Rhodes said.

For days Prince said she’s been asking for answers.

“Where did all this money go that all these people have paid,” Prince said.

News4 took that question to Ronnie Campbell, one of the property owners and landlord, who said the service is shut off because of lack of payment and late fees.

“The late payments, my father knows more about that because he took care of the bills on that, but when I caught knowledge of it, I started taking over more control and making sure they got paid, so I don’t have any idea why,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s father is a part-owner and also the landlord. News4 attempted to call him but the call when straight to voice mail and unable to leave a voice message. Many others said they were getting the same message.

News4 reached out to the Tennessee Housing Association to ask what people who live there can do, but they said the lot is not registered as a mobile home community in their system.

While people wait for answers, Prince said they are stuck.

“Where can we go? We already paid our money and we don’t have any more money to go anywhere,” Prince said.

In tears, Prince and many others said they feel hopeless.

“We can’t take showers. How do you think that makes us feel? We can’t even take a bath. I have no idea what we’re going to do,” she said.

News4 reached out to the Tennessee Consumer Affairs Division for what legal action residents could take but have not heard back.

