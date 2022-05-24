Soaring gas prices could impact Memorial Day travel plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices continue to soar throughout Middle Tennessee which could impact whether you plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, 698,000 Tennesseans are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day and on average gas prices are up eight cents compared to a week ago.

News4 spoke with some people who told us they didn’t have plans to travel this holiday, but gas prices continue to impact their everyday lives.

“We haven’t had any Memorial Day plans, but the gas prices are causing us to re-evaluate our commuting and be a little bit more mindful with how much we’re driving, where we’re going, and how many trips we’re making for sure,” Kristen Kelly said.

Others like Will Pattat are planning to celebrate the holiday at home too, especially since he just got back from a vacation. He said he spent a lot of money on gas during the trip across the state.

“We went to Gatlinburg from Memphis and so on average that’s going to be shy of 400 miles one way, so it’s added up,” Pattat said. “I’m sure I won’t be too happy when I see my bank statements.”

The Tennessee Gas Price average is $4.28. Road-trippers should expect to pay the most expensive gas prices on record this Memorial Day weekend. AAA said the reason is due to a combination of tightening global oil supplies in addition to strengthening demand.

“It’s impacting me like I would assume that it’s impacted everyone. I guess I’m blessed enough to where it isn’t causing a real issue with my transit of my life, but I know lots of people that are having to restructure their budgets just to get to work,” Pattat said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.