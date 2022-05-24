Resident shoots car burglar in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving a homeowner and a car burglar in North Nashville on Tuesday.

According to police, a man was inside his home on Brick Church Pike early Tuesday morning when he saw a man breaking to vehicles outside. The man went outside and confronted the burglar.

Police said the resident ended up shooting the burglar, who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. The burglar’s condition is unknown.

Police did not arrest the homeowner but are still investigating the incident.

