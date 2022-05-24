Police: Two juveniles recaptured after escaping custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed the recapture of two juvenile prisoners Tuesday after they overpowered an officer and then fled the scene.

MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage Precinct officers responded to 266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, where two juveniles reportedly overpowered a person driving them to True Core Behavioral Solutions.

Officers confirmed that both juveniles were handcuffed with leg shackles in front of their bodies during the transport. After overpowering the officer transporting them, the youths fled on food through Creekstone Apartments. Officers arrived and began conducting foot patrols in the apartment complex and surrounding areas.

Later Tuesday afternoon, both subjects were located on Crosswood Court. Metro Police said both juveniles have been transported to Juvenile Detention and charged with assault on the transport driver and escape.

Police confirmed the driver was not injured and have not released the identities of the individuals involved.

It is unknown what the two juveniles were initially charged with at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.