Deputies return fire from suicidal man in Coffee County

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into an officer-involved shooting from early Tuesday morning in Coffee County.

According to reports from TBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Evan Krenson, of Franklin County, called 911 just after midnight on Tuesday and told dispatch that he was on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway overpass on I-24, armed with a gun and a knife, and was going to kill himself.

A deputy with the county’s sheriff’s department spoke with Krenson by phone while officers hurried to the scene. When they arrived, Krenson was in a vehicle on the bridge over the interstate.

Continued efforts to reason with Kreson and prevent him from hurting himself or others were ignored. At nearly 1 a.m., TBI said Krenson then exited the vehicle and fired his weapon, which was later determined to be a “paintball training pistol,” hitting one of the deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking Krenson at least three times. They rendered aid to Krenson until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to Vanderbilt Harton Tullahoma Hospital. He was later taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Krenson is considered to be in critical, but stable condition. The deputy was only slightly injured.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department handed the case to the District Attorney General, Craig Northcott, who then requested the matter be investigated by TBI.

Charges are forthcoming against Krenson as the investigation moves forward.

