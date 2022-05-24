New steakhouse opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There a new steakhouse coming to town.

Halls Chophouse is opening a Nashville location and its general manager cannot wait to open the doors.

“Just here in October it was a concrete floor,” remembers Chad Ellis, Halls’ general manager.

Since then, a lot of nailing, sawing and preparation has been done for Halls Chophouse’s newest location in Nashville.

“Nashville just seemed like the right spot. It was up and coming,” Ellis said. “At first, Tommy Hall and family really wanted to come and thought maybe it was too late…but we just really thought Nashville needed something like Halls.”

The steakhouse opened in Charleston in 2009 and since then, they have added storefronts throughout South Carolina, in Columbia, Greenville and Nexton.

“We’re a steakhouse,” Ellis said. “Great food, great service, but not in that stuffy environment.”

The Nashville location will have two separate bars, private dining, seating for 350 and, of course, LIVE music.

One another feature, unique to Nashville: an open kitchen.

“I want people to come in everyday and know me, ask for me by name,” Ellis explained. “When you walk by, we have this amazing open kitchen, you know the chef, you say ‘hi.’ We’re family, I want you to know me. I want to know you.”

Ellis said, like so many restaurants, it has been challenging hiring people, but he says Halls stands out with what they offer their employees.

“Right out the gate, you can have insurance, starting June 1, if you got hired right now,” Ellis said. “There’s no 3 month or 6 month waiting period. We offer 401k, we offer paid time off from every hourly position.”

Ellis said you just have to be excited to work at the restaurant.

“If you have that great energy and a personality, we can teach you everything you need to know.”

Halls opens their doors the first week of June and are looking mostly for hosts and servers.

They are still training this week, and anyone interested in working there, can visit the restaurant at any time and ask for an interview.

