Mom makes it mission to help parents feed their baby

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sabrina Stellato has made it her mission to help parents feed their babies.

She created a GoFundMe page raising money to buy formula for mothers in need who reach out to her through the TN Formula Find Facebook group.

“I’ll message through Facebook and I’ll be like, ‘This is what I can do. I’ve got cash app Venmo, PayPal and Facebook Pay, or I can even order it for you and ship it because I’ve got Amazon Prime,” Stellato said.

She said she’s wanting to help parents because she understands what they are going through during this formula shortage.

Stellato is a busy mother of three. She has a 7-month-old baby and knows how hard it is right now to pay for formula.

“Especially if they are on the special formulas like Nutramigen or Neccate,” Stellato said. “Neocate is $50 for a 12-ounce can. That’s expensive.”

So far, she has helped more than five families. She is hoping more people donate so she can help several more families.

One mom sent her this message saying, “It’s incredible to have someone want to offer to help in times like these. It completely restores my faith in humanity.”

That mom told News4 her baby is allergic to milk and the formula she needs is sold out everywhere. She tried buy some on Facebook and was scammed.

“It was sad because she got scammed out of $55,” Stellato said.

She’s hoping she can help buy that mom more formula in the future since she lost money in a formula-buying scam.

“I want the fundraisers to kick off a little bit so we can get these babies fed for at least the next 8-10 weeks,” Stellato said.

She hopes to see more formula on the shelves by then.

The formula shortage is hitting low-income families hard. Stellato said she knows first-hand just how hard it is right now to pay for formula with the help of a federal assistance program called the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

“I have WIC and I know that when you can’t find your formula in store, WIC, they can accommodate the sizes, but not all of the sizes of the cans of formulas and you can’t use WIC online so as moms we really depend on that,” Stellato said.

