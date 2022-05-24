Metro Police arrest three drug dealers downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Undercover agents with the Metro Police Department took down three drug dealers on Monday night.

According to police, an undercover narcotics investigation led to the arrests of 26-year-old Keihmondre Terrell, 26-year-old Jonathan Davis, and 46-year-old Otis Murphy for selling cocaine. The operation focused on street drug sales in downtown Nashville.

All three men remain in custody and face felony charges of possession with intent to sell, among others.

