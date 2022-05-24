Man found unconscious in car leads to shooting investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are continuing the investigation into a fatal Sunday morning shooting.

Detectives said they are investigating the fatal shooting of Reggae Kelly, 26, of Nashville. They added that the possibility that Kelly died from an accidentally self-inflicted wound to his leg has yet to be ruled out.

Witnesses told police they found Kelly at approximately 5:15 a.m. bleeding and unconscious behind the wheel of a Hyundai Kona SUV in the parking lot of Margaret Robertson Apartments in Hermitage. Two other people were standing at the vehicle when the witnesses told them that Kelly needed to be rushed to Summit Medical Center.

Police said Kelly was then moved to the back seat, and one of the two individuals drove the Hyundai to Summit but did not stay.

Kelly was found to have a gunshot wound to his thigh and a loaded pistol near the driver’s seat.

Authorities confirmed Kelly’s death is unclassified, and the investigation will continue.

