Lebanon man in court for allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury trial begins on Tuesday in Lebanon after a family is accusing a neighbor’s son of shooting and killing their dog in January 2021.

Tina and Allen Barry will be in court this morning to defend their dog, Della, who was shot last year and died.

The Barrys believe it was their neighbor’s son who did it and another neighbor witnessed the whole thing.

“He said he shot her. He shot her, and that’s when I went outside and found her dead right over here where she had collapsed in the yard,” Tina Barry remembers. “We did find two shots. There was no warning shot.”

The Barry family is still grieving after Della’s death but they hope taking this to court will provide closure.

Right now, Mitchell Tarpley is charged with the crime of Della’s death. The sheriff’s office incident report indicates that Tarpley told officers Della was 12-15 feet away from him, barking and growling, and he says because of an allergy to dogs he was starting to get a reaction.

Charges have already been litigated in civil court and the Barrys said Tarpley was found guilty of intentionally killing the dog.

Tuesday’s criminal case is to find out if he killed Della on purpose and the repercussions.

“It’s not that I want to see someone do prison time for something, but you need to know: is this a person that needs a firearm?” Tina asked. “Do I feel comfortable being around him with a firearm? No, absolutely not.”

This is expected to be a two-day trial.

Efforts to reach Mitchell Tarpley’s attorney have been ignored.

