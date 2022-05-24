Gallatin teen collects, donate baby formula to mothers in need

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the images that are all too common. Mothers across the nation met with empty shelves for them and their infants.

But 15-year-old Katie Davis is trying to help in a small way. It’s an idea that started because she herself was born small, prematurely.

“Just being born a one-pound baby, knowing that these families, especially NICU babies, this lessens their chance to even survive and that just really has a special place in my heart,” Davis said.

She’s using her organization Katie’s Little Angels to collect formula from an anonymous donor. Davis said the gold-topped canisters she’s already collected will be liquid gold for about 200 mothers and infants in the area.

Once the formula is collected, Davis brings the formula to Nurses for Newborns in East Nashville. She said from there it will go to mothers who need it most.

“I know that there are people who bought formula and they are not using it,” PJ Davis, Katie’s grandmother, said.

She said it’s a small amount Katie is collecting, but it will go far.

“There’s formula, as we speak, landing at the airports,” PJ Davis said. “That’s not going to be enough, and the factories are trying to reopen and again, it’s not going to be enough.”

The military shipment flown into Indianapolis on Sunday will go to hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ officers where Katie got her start.

“Knowing what my mom went through with me being in the NICU and that is my goal so that these families know that they are not alone and that there are people in their community who can help them and guide them on their way,” Katie Davis said.

