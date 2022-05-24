First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry with showers this afternoon

A cool and dry start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s as we’re headed out the door this morning.

I’m expecting the first half of our day to stay dry with temperatures heading into the lower 80s today. As we move into the latter half of the afternoon, we’ll see some showers and a passing storm or two work their way in from our south. A few showers, and a rumble of thunder, will linger into the first half of tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

We’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY tomorrow as a cold front bring us more scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. While it’s a low-end severe threat, and thunderstorm that gets going tomorrow could produce damaging winds and hail along with heavy rain.

Since we’re in a rain deficit across much of the Mid State over the last 30 days flooding will not be a big issue as heavier rounds of rain move in, but we will want to keep an eye out for ponding on roadways. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the Mid 80s.

Off and on showers and storms will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday, but our severe threat should quickly diminish overnight Wednesday. Thursday is going to be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

I can’t rule out a couple of wrap around, leftover, showers on Friday. But we should see much more dry time for the day with temperature struggling to get back near 80 in the afternoon.

More sunshine is on our way for Saturday with highs back in the lower to mid 80s. We’ll try and make a run at 90 on Sunday with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Monday we’ll have a better chance of getting to, if not into, the 90s with good sunshine for our Memorial Day.

