Repairs to begin May 31 on Sugartree Creek Bridge on Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Repairs to the bridge over Sugartree Creek on Harding Pike will begin next Tuesday night, May 31, weather permitting instead of Monday night, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon.

Jamison Construction LLC crews will be repairing the wingwall at the northeast corner of the bridge and replacing the sidewalk. They will also place rock on the bank of the creek to prevent future erosion.

The lane closure will impact the area of the bridge, beginning just west of the Kroger entrance and ending at Lynnwood Terrace/Hillwood Boulevard, between Hillwood Road and White Bridge Pike. The lane closure will remain in place while work is being done through the contracted completion of June 30.

Under normal conditions, this area often becomes heavily congested during rush hour, and congestion is expected to increase significantly because of the scheduled work. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time or avoid the area completely if possible.

