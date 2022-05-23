Professional Bull Riding league headed to Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new professional sports league hopes to fill Bridgestone Arena in the near future with bull riding.

Eight teams from across the country compete to stay on the bull for eight seconds and do it with style.

B.S. has never been so popular, but it’s part of the natural territory as bulls and bull riders come to Bridgestone on a regular basis.

Nashville and seven other cities, including Fort Worth, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri, will have teams competing against each other in a new national bull riding league.

General Manager Tina Battock spoke about the team from Texas hours before the draft.

The team’s name is the Stampede, and in Fort Worth, they will draft the top rider, hoping to come up with the top team.

It takes courage, bravery and athleticism, and the bulls are pretty good too.

“They’re the biggest, fastest toughest bulls around,” Battock said. “They have one job, to try to get the rider off their backs.”

The team aspect is just like the Titans or the Predators – finish first and you go to the playoffs.

The season begins on July 25 and ends in November.

To win, just hold on for those eight scary seconds.

