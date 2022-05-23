Police searching for sexual battery suspect from 2021 in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a convicted felon wanted in connection to a sexual battery case in 2021.

According to police, 39-year-old Joshua Jaco is wanted for two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, stemming back to 2021. Detectives have unable to locate Jaco and is enlisting the public’s help.

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information on Jaco’s whereabouts to call 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.