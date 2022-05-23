Advertisement

Police release photo of van involved in fatal hit-and-run crash


Metro Police said the van pictured was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Murfreesboro Pike on Friday.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have located video evidence of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 50-year-old man on Friday night.

Police said a Chevrolet Express van struck Markland F. Nation, 50, on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen Road. Nation was found by EMS personnel in the grass on the north side of Murfreesboro Pike. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the van is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

