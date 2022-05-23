First Alert Forecast: Lingering showers give way to clouds with moments of sunshine

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

We are starting our Monday off with some lingering showers across the Mid State so be sure to grab that umbrella before you head out the door.

This will not be a round of rain that lasts all day as showers will slowly taper off from west to east through the remainder of this morning and most of us should dry out by the afternoon.

We will have a tough time breaking the clouds through the second half of the day, though some sunshine will eventually sneak through. It will be a cool day with temperatures near 70 and some spots not getting out of the 60s. Tonight will be partly clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.

We will see some more sunshine for our Tuesday and it is looking like a warmer, and mainly dry day, with temperatures in the lower 80s again. While I am expecting most of the day to stay dry, a shower or thunderstorm will move in from our south late in the day.

A cold front approaches the Mid State on Wednesday and brings more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. We do have, for now, a low-end risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening so a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued.

Showers and storms will continue Wednesday night and spill over into part of our Thursday, but any severe weather threat should diminish by Wednesday night. We’ll slowly dry back out on Thursday with temperatures only in the 70s by the afternoon.

Friday will be warmer with highs near 80 with more afternoon sunshine.

We will warm up nicely this weekend with temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and a push near 90 on Sunday.

