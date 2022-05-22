TBI investigating fatal shooting involving Stewart Co. deputies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Stewart County deputy of Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Frankie Gray, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Hayes Ridge Road. After searching the area, the vehicle was located off Highway 46.

The sheriff said deputies attempted to talk the driver out of the vehicle but he refused. The driver of the vehicle pointed a weapon at deputies and refused to exit the vehicle.

According to the sheriff, the driver fired multiple shots at the deputies, who returned fire, killing the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Saturday night agents were investigating the shooting.

