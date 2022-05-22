Security guard claims self-defense in fatal shooting at market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a security guard’s claim of self-defense in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 227 Shelby Ave. on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the store at 11:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police interviewed a female security guard at the market who told police the man had been asked to leave the store for around 20 minutes before the shooting for not having a shirt or shoes on but that he continued into the store and took a beer without paying for it. The guard stated she attempted to knock the beer from his hands and pepper spray him but was unsuccessful.

When the man returned to the property, the guard again told him to leave. The man then began walking toward her saying that he was going to take her gun from her and use it. As he continued coming toward her, she reported that she pulled her weapon and fired one shot, striking him in the chest.

The Medical Examiner will work to identify the victim.

Police will present the investigative finding to the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges should be filed.

