Pedestrian killed on I-65 North near Trinity Lane Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on Interstate 65 North near Trinity Lane on Saturday night, Metro Police said.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck reported seeing a vehicle broken down in the middle of the interstate and swerved into the next lane to avoid a collision.

As the semi attempted to merge back into the original lane, the driver saw a woman, identified as 60-year-old Mary A. Murphy, in the middle of the interstate. The driver attempted to avoid striking Murphy by swerving into another lane but was unsuccessful.

The driver of the semi remained on scene. Based on her injuries, police believe Murphy was hit by multiple vehicles prior to the semi. She died at the scene.

The vehicle broken down in the middle of the interstate belonged to Murphy.

There were no signs of impairment on the scene, according to police.

