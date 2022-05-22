Medical experts sounding warning about fentanyl overdoses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Medical experts are sounding a new warning over the growing number of fentanyl overdoses in Nashville.

A Nashville emergency room physician wanted to get the word out about the number of overdoses her hospital has experienced over the last few days.

During one of Dr. Katrina Green’s night shifts at a Nashville hospital, she said she had four patients who overdosed on what they believed was cocaine. She said it turned out the drug the patients consumed was laced with fentanyl.

The Metro Nashville Public Health Department released a fentanyl overdose warning on Friday saying it is seeing a spike in drug overdose-related incidents in downtown Nashville.

Medical experts encourage individuals and businesses to carry naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, to save lives and prevent further harm.



Help is available for those at risk of an overdose.



The Metro Nashville Public Health Department released information on Friday.

Also on Friday night Metro Police arrested three people involved in the sale of cocaine laced with fentanyl in downtown Nashville.

Green shared why this can be a life-or-death situation.

“It is concerning because people may thing that they’re buying cocaine or any other number of substances and if there is fentanyl in it, they don’t know that unless they test it, and not everyone knows to test their drugs,” Green said.

Medical experts encourage people and businesses to carry naloxone, an overdose reversal drug used to help save lives.

