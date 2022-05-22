Advertisement

Clarksville man wanted for Oak Grove murder


Kentucky State Police said Tyron Holt, 20, of Clarksville, is wanted for the shooting death of...
Kentucky State Police said Tyron Holt, 20, of Clarksville, is wanted for the shooting death of Gailon Toler early Sunday morning in Oak Grove.(Kentucky State Police)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man is wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Oak Grove early Sunday morning.

The Oak Grove Police Department requested Kentucky State Police around 3:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting at 211 Tyler St.

Detectives arrived and confirmed the shooting death of Gailon J. Toler, 18, of Clarksville.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for murder on Tyron M. Holt, 20, of Clarksville. He is 5′7″ tall, weighs 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Holt, call 911 or 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One woman was killed and another woman injured in a crash on Nolensville Pike at Cotton Lane...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
Father Joseph Breen died on May 21, 2022, at the age of 87 after an extended illness.
Father Joseph Breen dies after extended illness at age 87
Former Uber driver speaks after being carjacked
Rideshare driver discusses being carjacked at gunpoint
Former Uber driver speaks after being carjacked
Rideshare driver discusses being carjacked at gunpoint