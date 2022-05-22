Advertisement

2 teens charged with carjacking, pointing gun at 8-year-old


Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two 18-year-olds have been arrested for their involvement in carjacking a woman’s Chevrolet Malibu after threatening her 8-year-old son at gunpoint on Saturday night, Metro Police said.

Police said the victim had gone into a Jefferson Street market around 8:30 p.m. when the passenger of a Ford F-150 pickup truck got out and approached the Malibu, threatening the child with a pistol and pushing him out of the car.

Police located the stolen Malibu at Walmart on Dickerson Pike. Police said Detynn Smith and Alan Beverly fled from the car on foot but were quickly caught. Police said Smith tossed a pistol which was recovered. A BB gun altered to look like a real handgun was recovered from Beverly.

Police said the Ford F-150 pickup truck, which has been reported stolen from a Fourth Avenue South car dealer in February, was also recovered.

Smith and Beverly are both charged with carjacking, evading arrest and vehicle theft. They are being held in lieu of $112,000 bond each. Police said their photos are being withheld pending potential lineups.

