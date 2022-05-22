Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in ‘targeted’ shooting at Nashville apartment complex


A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Woodland...
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Woodland Pointe Drive.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a Woodland Pointe Drive apartment complex that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police said Nelson Soto, 31, was the apparent victim of a targeted fatal shooting around 1:15 a.m. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Kia Forte. A female in the car with him was also shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

