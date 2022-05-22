Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Nolensville Pike


By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 26-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was driving went off the right side of Nolensville Pike early Sunday morning and struck a utility pole.

Police said the woman was driving her Nissan Rogue south on Nolensville Pike at Cotton Lane when she went off the road for unknown reasons. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The woman has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

An 18-year-old passenger had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.

