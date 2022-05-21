Trent Dilfer kicks off Special Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s a big weekend for Tennessee athletes who compete in the Special Olympics.

NFL Super Bowl winner Trent Dilfer kicks it off tonight with words of inspiration at Lipscomb University.

The competition starts tomorrow.

Covid stopped the Special Olympics Games last two years.

Friday Night and tomorrow, the show is back on.

President of these Tennessee Special Olympics Summer Games, Adam Germek explains it.

“We’ve all missed this so much, especially our athletes, just giving them the chance to hang out with their friends; it’s just such a great time.

This morning volunteers did their part to make Special Olympics Special.

They set up for bocce ball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, and powerlifting events.

Competitors from age two to 72, all with a deep desire to win.

Competing may be fun, but Adam knows winning is still tops.

“Oh man, it’s pure, unfiltered joy; you rarely see that in sports, but here it happens every single time.”

Let the games begin!

