Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 36 state troopers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed 36 new state troopers following graduation this week.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol celebrated the graduation of the trooper on May 20. Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 422 graduated 14 trooper cadets composed of prior Peace Officer Standards and Training certified law enforcement officers, according to a release. The class was completed in 10 weeks and focused on specialized training to build upon the training they received as prior law enforcement.

Another class, Trooper Cadet Class 522, graduated 22 cadets. Officials said it was a traditional full 16-week class that included four cadets with prior military experience.

“The new graduating troopers completed intense physical and classroom training which earned them their badges,” a THP spokesperson said.

Although graduated, the troopers aren’t finished yet. They will continue training with certified Field Training Officers for more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field, a release stated.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was the keynote speaker of the graduate ceremony.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays a crucial role in protecting Tennesseans, and I commend the newest trooper class for answering this important call to service,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “This year, we made strategic investments to put 100 additional troopers on Tennessee roads, strengthen training and prioritize proven crime prevention, and we’ll continue to give law enforcement the support they need to keep every Tennessee community safe.”

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the troopers as they delivered their oaths of office, according to a spokesperson.

“Today, we recognize the hard work and perseverance you have shown during several months of difficult physical and academic training,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Jeff Long. “You are now part of a thin blue line that brings order during the chaos. At times you will selflessly put your life on the line for people you have never met. In return, you will make Tennessee a safer place to live and work in. I’m proud to congratulate you as you join one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the United States.”

“When you leave here today, and every day as you don your uniform, remember that service is at the heart of being a Tennessee State Trooper. Perform your duty with honor and treat this badge and uniform with respect. This job will test you. It will test your patience, your compassion, and your mental and physical strength. It will challenge you with adversity, stress, and long days and nights. But it is work worth doing. You no longer serve only yourself; you serve the citizens of the state of Tennessee and those that travel through our state.”

36 new Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the road after graduating the THP cadet academy. Congratulations cadet classes #422 and #522!

To learn more about the classes, click here: https://t.co/wQPmOP3DxS pic.twitter.com/9dLjQz0rnG — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.