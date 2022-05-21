Semi truck driver indicted on 45 charges for 2021 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck driver was jailed Saturday following a grand jury indictment resulting in 45 charges based on a months-long investigation into a June 2021 crash.

Metro Nashville Police said Abdalla Arbo, 41, was taken into custody Thursday after being charged with 32 counts of forgery and multiple motor carrier safety rules violations after Tennessee Highway Patrol and MNPD crash investigators found falsified logbooks and unreported brake issues with the Freightliner.

Investigators said Arbo was operating the tractor trailer on June 24th when a Honda Accord turned right in the pathway of the semi. Arbo swerved, attempting to avoid the crash, but instead struck the Honda, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a Ford Escape. The tractor trailer then proceeded to enter the front yard and garage of a nearby home

As a result of the crash, police reported that four people, including Arbo, were injured. Arbo was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle.

Arbo is now being held on a $75,000 bond.

