Police issue warrant for woman suspected of April murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued a homicide warrant Friday for a woman suspected of being involved in a murder that took place in April.

MNPD said on Twitter that Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, remains in custody after receiving a warrant for the April 9th murder of 33-year-old Mario Armondo Rios Ramos.

BREAKING: A homicide warrant was taken out on Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, last night for the April 9 murder of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos, 33, on Glastonbury Road.

Police said Castelianos was previously arrested on May 11th for robbery, narcotics, and weapons charges. She now remains in custody.

