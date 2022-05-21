Police issue warrant for woman suspected of April murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued a homicide warrant Friday for a woman suspected of being involved in a murder that took place in April.
MNPD said on Twitter that Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, remains in custody after receiving a warrant for the April 9th murder of 33-year-old Mario Armondo Rios Ramos.
Police said Castelianos was previously arrested on May 11th for robbery, narcotics, and weapons charges. She now remains in custody.
This is a breaking news story and we will update the story as we receive more information.
