Police issue warrant for woman suspected of April murder


Woman suspected of murder
Woman suspected of murder(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued a homicide warrant Friday for a woman suspected of being involved in a murder that took place in April.

MNPD said on Twitter that Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, remains in custody after receiving a warrant for the April 9th murder of 33-year-old Mario Armondo Rios Ramos.

Police said Castelianos was previously arrested on May 11th for robbery, narcotics, and weapons charges. She now remains in custody.

This is a breaking news story and we will update the story as we receive more information.

