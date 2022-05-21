Pedestrian killed outside bar in hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Friday after being struck during a hit and run crash.

Metro Nashville Police said the 50-year-old pedestrian was discovered by EMS personnel after responding to another call for service on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen’s sports bar.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated that the 50-year-old was walking on the north side of Murfreesboro Pike when a 2014-2015 Chevrolet Express van ran off the road and struck him. The van then fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified as police continue to locate his family.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

