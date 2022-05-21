Over 1,300 bikers participate in Tour de Nash 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Walk Bike Nashville hosted the 18th annual Tour De Nash Saturday Morning.

The Tour de Nash is an urban bike ride meant to encourage Nashvillians to enhance their bicycling skills and explore the city’s bikeways, neighborhoods, and greenways.

“We want to encourage more people to try bike riding on Nashville’s streets and greenways,” said Meredith Montgomery, Executive Director of Walk Bike Nashville. “The Tour de Nash is about promoting Nashville’s biking culture.”

Walk Bike Nashville reported that over 1,300 bike riders hit the trail Saturday morning to participate in the carious route options.

“We are excited to see people venture out and get the benefits of riding a bike,” said Tina Fox, founder of the Nashville chapter of Black Girls Do Bike. “Our group aims to help bring new riders into the larger cycling community, and the Tour de Nash is a great event for people wanting to try biking on Nashville’s streets.”

The event offered three route options so that people of all ages and bicycle skill levels could participate, the City Tour (9 miles), the Local Tour (25 miles), and the Grand Tour (45 miles).

There was also an inaugural Kid’s Tour (2 miles) designed for students and their families from Walk Bike Nashville’s Safe Routes to School Focus Schools, along with many other families with kids joined.

