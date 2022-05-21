Metro Parks celebrate new pavilion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks’ May Fest celebrated the opening of Hadley Park’s new pavilion Saturday.

The free-form-roof pavilion is a new airy structure that Metro Parks officials said creates a feeling of openness and space.

Officials said the new pavilion is designed to anchor the high-profile area of the park and celebrate the culture of the surrounding community with colorful, patterned ceiling panels inspired by traditional African textiles.

According to park officials, a new masonry monument sign on the corner of the new pavilion also incorporates the textile motif and the park’s name, which is currently pending a decision by the Tennessee Historical Commission.

