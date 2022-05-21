Farms feel high diesel and gas prices impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee farms said they also feel the pain from paying more at the pump for gas and diesel, and it costs farms in more ways than one.

The Farm Operator at Green Door Gourmet in Nashville said People don’t realize all the inputs that have to go into the farming component, whether it’s bringing in fertilizer, compost, or bedding materials, must be cost-effective.

“Anything that is coming in that direction, you want to make sure it’s getting here timely and at the best cost possible. Cause if that’s not cost-effective, all our prices have to go up,” said Sylvia Ganier, the Farmer Operator at Green Door Gourmet.

Ganier said the cost of filling up a tractor is starting to add up.

“If we buy a tank of diesel that’s 500 gallons, 500 gallons will plant and cultivate a field ONE time. And that’s a lot when you have multiple fields doing multiple crops throughout the year, Ganier said

According to AAA, On Friday, the average cost of diesel is over $5.50

“So you’re looking at thousands of dollars of diesel fuel that go into even a small farming operation like we are,” she said.

The Farm operator said they’re also feeling the cost of petroleum products skyrocketing.

“So if I need to buy plastic, you see, in the field behind us to keep the weeds out, that’s going to be twice as expensive as it was before,” Ganier said

Green Door Gourmet grows 50 different varieties of cut flowers and 80 different types of vegetables. The farm is also famous for its strawberries.

And more gas money people spend, Sylvia said, means fewer miles customers go for fresh farm produce.

“If something had to be cut out and so usually that further drive to get something farm fresh will be one of the first things they start to tick off the list,” Ganier said. “What the cost of something is like kale farm grown no pesticides 3.99. No. I might need to do 2.99 and not buy something grown here and organic because I have to save a bunch of dollars and put it in my fuel tank,” she added.

Another impact of these high diesel and gas prices on this small farm is staying a competitive employer. Ganier said Her employees have to drive to work, and it costs them more takes to fill up their tanks. And it makes her have to be a more competitive employer.

She said all the increased farming costs could be detrimental to small farms.

“The farmer is already working on a threadbare amount of money that we can charge because we want people to buy the produce is a perishable item. We can’t just hold out until someone wants to buy it right,” Ganier said. “So we are at the mercy of the consumer, so we can’t raise our prices too much because we will lose all our consumers,” she added.

The farm in Nashville feeds about 200 families from all over middle Tennessee.

And she is giving this encouragement to people.

“Although you have the fuel going into your car, you also have the fuel going into your body. So as you can balance out, making that money count with a small farm any turn that you can, because we are trying to keep the nutrition and the helpfulness of local food going, and we can’t do it without the assistance of our customers and people willing to come out to the farms,” Ganier said.

