Burn victim transported following fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department began investigating a fire Friday night.

NFD officials told News4 crews responded to reports of a fire at 213 Steamboat Court. When they arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames showing from a residential property.

Firefighters immediately made entry and pulled one victim from the residence who was then transported to Skyline Medical Center.

Officials confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and crews are performing salvage and overhaul on the scene.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news update and we will update the story as we receive more information.

