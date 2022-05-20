Advertisement

Woman arrested after loaded gun is found in child’s backpack


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A parent was charged with reckless endangerment Friday after a loaded gun was found in her child’s backpack.

Metro Nashville Police said the student confided in a staff member at Harvest Hands, an after-school program, that a loaded 9mm gun was in her backpack all day while she attended school at Napier Elementary that day.

Police said Derrika Parker, 29 admitted to putting her firearm in the child’s backpack and was arrested on outstanding warrants and the reckless endangerment charge.

Authorities confirmed that it was fully loaded with a round in the chamber when they recovered the weapon.

